Saturday Night Social: Remembering Olympia Dukakis

Olympia Dukakis, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning star of Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias, has died. She was 89.
Dukakis’ brother, Apollo, announced her passing in a Facebook post on Saturday. “After many months of failing health, my beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning [at her home] in New York City,” he wrote, The Guardian reports.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1931, Dukakis wanted to be an actress from an early age, according to the Associated Press. After studying physical therapy at Boston University so that she might work towards a more practical vocation at the behest of her Greek immigrant parents, Dukakis decided to finally pursue her first passion.
After meeting her husband and future father of her three children, Louis Zorich, in a Boston regional production of Medea, Dukakis and her family moved to New York and then to Montclair, New Jersey, where she and Zorich helped found the Whole Theater Company in 1973, The New York Times reports.
Fifteen years later, Dukakis would take home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in director Norman Jewison’s 1987 romantic comedy, Moonstruck, the same film for which Cher also won her Oscar.
“My ambition wasn’t to win the Oscar,” she said after the win, per the AP. “It was to play the great parts.”
She kept doing exactly that in the decades that followed. Her final film, Not to Forget, is scheduled to open later this year.
DISCUSSION
I’m reviving Pissing Contest with a new topic every week.
To the surprise of no one, federal agents arrested Josh Duggar for more sex crimes - possession of child pornography. His wife is currently pregnant with their seventh child so this development adds to the ongoing agony and horror of being married to Josh Duggar.
Tell us about a time you were not at all surprised to see someone getting caught for doing something bad.
When I worked for a charity, the VP of Development was this loud, obnoxious bitch from New Jersey. I know she was from Jersey because she told us all the time. She also told us how bagels weren’t toasted in Jersey and her bagel order was constantly fucked up because everyone outside of Jersey is stupid. I don’t know what she did at work. She was late to meetings. She never responded to emails. She took all calls and listened to all voicemails on speaker even though this was an open office. Her fundraising “strategy” amounted to emailing our mass list monthly, asking for money. The VP got away with her behavior because we had a major corporate donor give a multi-million dollar donation every year so she coasted on that and being besties with the CEO until...
The VP fucked up the annual reporting to that corporate donor by assigning the data compilation portion to an unpaid intern and not checking it. THEN she got fired. After she left, we found uncashed donation checks all over her office.
Let’s hear it in the comments!