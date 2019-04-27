If you’re still ingesting caffeinated beverages near cats, you’re living in the past.



The newest trend in zoological coffee shops is pig cafes. Mipig, located in Tokyo, Japan, has become the first cafe to offer interactions with teacup piglets alongside teacups full of tea. If teeny tiny little pigs aren’t your thing, you’re a monster, but there are still options available to you in the form of owl, hedgehog, and dog cafes, should you find yourself in Japan longing for interactions with animals but also a foam-topped espresso beverage.

How many smaller than average young pigs would you say you interacted with this week? More or less than you anticipate encountering in the week to come?