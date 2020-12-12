A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Saturday Night Social

Saturday Night Social: Personal Recommendations of Week

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:Saturday Night Social
Saturday Night Socialrecommendations
Illustration for article titled Saturday Night Social: Personal Recommendations of Week
Photo: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Goode Satürsdåe to you all, dear commenters. The following is a list of personal recommendations, listed in no particular order, that I’d like to share gleaned from my experience over the past week. So, without further ado, please consider:

  • Eating a peanut butter and honey sandwich. I just made one to tide myself over until my blogging shift is done. Easy to make. Fast, too. Tastes good. Can’t go wrong unless you have a deadly nut or bread or bee product allergy. Please ignore this rec if you do.
  • Buying a ring light. I did this. It is great.
  • Texting your mother. I did this. It was great.
  • Watching Veneno. I did this. It is great.
  • Having sex. I did this. It was great.
  • Putting a pair of nylons on its last wear to good use. Sorry to get all Cosmo sex tip circa 2004, but I let this dude rip them off of me a few nights ago and it was really hot! Much hotter than the alternative (simply throwing the worn-down pair away).
  • Giving a book you hated another chance. I’m currently doing something I thought I’d never do again: I’m reading Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life. I read the massive tome nearly six years ago and hated it, admiring its concept though ultimately loathing the author’s execution of it. After talking about it recently with a friend who loved the book, we’ve decided to reread it together over the coming months and discuss it in 100-page chunks every Sunday evening. Give it up for possibly changing your mind or not but hopefully having a good time with a friend regardless!!
  • Listening to Taylor Swift’s new album. It’s fine!
  • Watching a friend play video games. Do not play. Only watch. You’re not a real gamer. Such is not your realm.
  • Wondering if you should becoming a gamer. Dare I dream?
  • Pondering the concept of video games. Who are they, and what do they want?
  • Holding a dog like a baby. There is no way you will not enjoy this unless you have a deadly dog allergy. Please ignore this rec if you do.
Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, Esquire, Out, elsewhere), here on weekends

DISCUSSION

itssmallerontheoutside
ItsSmallerOnTheOutside

Big day for the tiny human. We got her her very own library card! I adore how much joy it brought her. The library has truly become one of our happy places. Tho with books being quarantined for a week before they are checked in, we have been hitting our take out limits on my card. So now we can get sooooo many more books :-) Joy ! We also ventured down to the beach this week & I treated myself to a fancy drink at my favorite shop. Usually just get a regular old coffee. So when they asked if I wanted toppings, I said sure. Well, my drink came back swimming in whipped cream, heavy lashings of chocolate, a crushed candy cane and it’s OWN Cookie !!! It was truly divine. And now I don’t need sugar for a month. Photos tonight are THAT drink, the beach and some fun school stuff (mushroom math, mold experiment & rainforest sensory bin)