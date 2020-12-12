Saturday Night Social: Personal Recommendations of Week

Big day for the tiny human. We got her her very own library card! I adore how much joy it brought her. The library has truly become one of our happy places. Tho with books being quarantined for a week before they are checked in, we have been hitting our take out limits on my card. So now we can get sooooo many more books :-) Joy ! We also ventured down to the beach this week & I treated myself to a fancy drink at my favorite shop. Usually just get a regular old coffee. So when they asked if I wanted toppings, I said sure. Well, my drink came back swimming in whipped cream, heavy lashings of chocolate, a crushed candy cane and it’s OWN Cookie !!! It was truly divine. And now I don’t need sugar for a month. Photos tonight are THAT drink, the beach and some fun school stuff (mushroom math, mold experiment & rainforest sensory bin)