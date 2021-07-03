Saturday Night Social: Moment of Silence for That Diarrhea Slip 'N Slide Show

Diarrhea slip ‘n slides. What’s not to love? A lot, apparently, as NBC has pulled its upcoming competition reality show Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide from its schedule following an outbreak of “awful, explosive diarrhea” that shut down production, People reports. That’s right. Not just explosive diarrhea. Awful explosive diarrhea—one of the worst kinds of explosive diarrhea, as everyone knows.
The network had already made the call to pause production in early June following the outbreak, which reportedly affected as many as 40 crew members, but now it has lost its planned post-Olympics premiere with no replacement date to speak of. TMZ has gone so far as to declare that Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide has been canceled, but that hasn’t exactly been confirmed at press time. All I can say for sure is diarrhea slip ‘n slides.
DISCUSSION
How’s everyone’s week going? A friend from high contacted me Facebook, and I thought, Sarah! I wonder what she’s up to! Multi-level Marleting. She’s shilling something she calls a “pink drink” and posts about joining her on her journey! Something new to ignore on the book face I guess.
Anoway. The heat stopped, it’s actually kind of chilly here today, but I’ll take it! I can bake! I made this chocolate chip ricotta cake. It was so good, like cannoli filling in cake form! Highly recommend. It’s from the book Panetteria.
I do realize it looks rather like a vulva.
I used chopped up chocolate rather than chips, which are designed to hold their shape after baking, so the chocolate smeared a bit.
Did you make anything good?