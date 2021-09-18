From ketamine and ivermectin to whatever the hell Kim Petras wore at the Met Gala last week, the world is simply obsessed with horses right now. Being a citizen of the world, Mary-Kate Olsen is not immune.
The Full House star-turned-omnipotent fashion whisp slash continental divorcée was spotted competing at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome today, Page Six reports. She and her stallion, the exquisitely yet unthinkably named Iowa Van Het Polderof, placed third in competitive show jumping. I don’t know what that is, but it sounds positively equine!
“Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school,” the younger of the Olsen twins once told HITS, Inc. “I continued to ride through high school and stopped when I moved to New York.”
“Horses teach you a lot about yourself,” she continued. “[Riding] allows me to practice being accepting, patient, disciplined, compassionate, competitive, and all of those other emotions that are very important to have in your everyday life.”
Maybe this is why I know nothing when it comes to matters of myself—I have only been mounted atop a horse twice in my life. “There’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse,” as former Vice Pres. Mike Pence once said for some fucking reason, claiming it was a quote by equal batshit former American leader Ronald Reagan. Perhaps the same can be said for the inside of...a woman?
Shelter Cat Update!
Busy week! Newbies! Cuteness! Revelations! Videos! So begone, ye trolls, and lets get down to business!
FIV News: Pinto and Garbanzo came to us last month and were in quarantine as a precaution, and moved to their own room this week. Pinto has mastered posing majestically, while Pinto has opinions about that.
Garbanzo thoroughly investigated Pinto’s nest in the transition cage, drinking his water, making biscuits on his bed, and even using the litterbox.
Pinto is not amused.
Charlie also came out of quarantine, and is due to go to his furrever home in a few days.
There is no place in their room where Peter and Paul will not demonstrate how happy they are to see you.
I am mystified why these two haven’t been adopted yet.
Essie still regards me with suspicion, but now does it while upright.
After two months - TWO MONTHS! - Evie was finally declared ringworm-free and released from quarantine. Shoulder Time commenced immediately.
I was walking by a kitten room and this caught my attention. Had to take a pic, of course.
“Mmmmm, that feels goooood” - Blackie
With the last of her kittens adopted, mama Fleur has the big room all to herself. Still as flirty as ever.
This is Mercy. She’s the scared one.
Hisses when I get too close.
These are her siblings: Monarch is on my lap, and Skeezy/Urwin are chewing the %$#@ out of my arm/checking me out (no idea which is which).
Those three are definitely the extroverts of the bunch.
Mercy, on the other hand, I think she misses her mom. She keeps trying to feed from her brothers. I felt so bad for her. She did let me pet her, but that wasn’t enough.
So I enlisted a little assistance.
Isabella may have lost some of her tail to infection, but she definitely knows how to use what’s left.
I made another discovery about Dennis this week! He likes it rough! Listen to that motor!
And boy, does that wear him out.