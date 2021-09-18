From ketamine and ivermectin to whatever the hell Kim Petras wore at the Met Gala last week, the world is simply obsessed with horses right now. Being a citizen of the world, Mary-Kate Olsen is not immune.

Advertisement

The Full House star-turned-omnipotent fashion whisp slash continental divorcée was spotted competing at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome today, Page Six reports. She and her stallion, the exquisitely yet unthinkably named Iowa Van Het Polderof, placed third in competitive show jumping. I don’t know what that is, but it sounds positively equine!



“Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school,” the younger of the Olsen twins once told HITS, Inc. “I continued to ride through high school and stopped when I moved to New York.”

“Horses teach you a lot about yourself,” she continued. “[Riding] allows me to practice being accepting, patient, disciplined, compassionate, competitive, and all of those other emotions that are very important to have in your everyday life.”

Maybe this is why I know nothing when it comes to matters of myself—I have only been mounted atop a horse twice in my life. “ T here’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse, ” as former Vice Pres. Mike Pence once said for some fucking reason, claiming it was a quote by equal batshit former American leader Ronald Reagan. Perhaps the same can be said for the inside of...a woman?