In my heart, it is always 2006, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt is a child who loves snacking on crickets, according to the tabloids I secretly buy and read in my college apartment. But alas, it is 2019, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt is an 18-year-old whose mother takes him to lunch in Cleveland to celebrate his birthday.



People reports that Angelina and son spent the day at a Cleveland brewpub with Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father, the novel Jolie adapted into a 2017 film.

On my 18th birthday, I puked Zima into some shrubbery outside a hotel after my party got busted by the cops, but to each their own, I suppose.

How was your week? Dinner in Cleveland with the literati good or puke Zima into a hedge good?