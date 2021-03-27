Saturday Night Social: Love Theater and Theatrical Arts

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

As a true lover of theater and the theatrical arts (I saw Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play a little over a year ago, which was great, and an Idina Menzel musical in 2013 or ‘14 that my partner at the time’s aunt had given us free tickets to , which was so boring we walked out of it during intermission ), I really appreciate the theater Maya Rudolph is bringing to her Saturday Night Live promo.

In the spot, the comedian and former SNL c ast member, who hosts tonight’s episode of NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy show, is asked by current cast member Chris Redd if she’s ready for spring. She responds, per Vulture:

Rudolph: Am I ready for spring, Chris? Spring! T he symbolic representation of birth. N ew life. N ew beginnings. S pring! T he ushering in of a new dawn after the long, cruel night of winter. S pring! A blossoming of new beauty. N ew promise. N ew hope. Ask me again, Chris, am I ready for spring. Redd: Uh... Are you ready for spring? Rudolph: Yes. Yes I am.

Watch the spot below, and enjoy your night. Or don’t! You’re an adult!