Front-facing cameras are evil, and FaceTime is awful., or so I thought. Turns out, the secret is to not looking like a bloated ghost when someone is rude enough to force a FaceTime interaction is to hover in the gentle glow of a popcorn cart like glamor moth Mariah Carey.

On July 5, Carey posted a picture of herself at what appears to be a Fourth of July party squatting in front of a lighted mobile popcorn popper in order to present whoever she’s FaceTiming with her best self. Not only do I get it, I like it. What I’m hoping is that Mariah then demanded her team pack up that popper and install it in her house, where it is to become a FaceTime phone booth of sorts.

Hope you found your best light this week!

