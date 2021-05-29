Saturday Night Social: Knocked...Over a Cliff...by Dalmatians...

Screenshot : YouTube

So, I was scrolling through Twitter, as one does, when I came across this post by critic and novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin, author of the forthcoming post-apocalyptic body-horror epic Manhunt. The tweet contains a screenshot synopsis of the plot of Cruella, Disney’s just-released movie about the jokerfication of its villain from 101 Dalmatians starring Emma Stone as the titular anti-hero. According to the screenshot, Cruella’s mother dies when she is “knocked over a cliff by dalmatians,” which, like...surely, that can’t be true!



And yet.

It is.

Here’s a clip of the plot point in question, uploaded to YouTube by some kind soul sent directly from Hell to both meet my needs and drive me insane. As you can see, not only is Cruella’s mom knocked over a cliff by dalmatians, but she’s knocked over a cliff by dalmatians! What’s more , she’s knocked over a cliff by dalmatians! Which is insane when you consider that she’s knocked over a cliff by dalmatians.

Enjoy.