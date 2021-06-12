Saturday Night Social: Kinja's Down on Desktop?? Try Commenting From Your Phone?? I Guess??

Photo : Tom Harley/BIPs ( Getty Images )

All day, I was wondering why none of my posts were getting any comments. Your content’s probably trash, I told myself between mournful bloghag sobs.



Then I saw this comment from the inimitable weeptalker, a.k.a., chocolate covered raisons d’ê tre:

Since Kinja on Jezebel is not working on any desktop browser for me at least, my pithy observations will be lost for all time. Any point in even trying SNS?

Is there any point in even trying Saturday Night Social, indeed.

F or me, personally, there is very much a point in trying for SNS in the sense that I’ll get $50 for it. (Used to have a $300/day flat rate, and then unforeseen budget cuts basically slashed my pay in half without warning. Love media! Thank god for my book deal... ) But for yo u guys? I don’t know... G o for it on your phones? But also it’s so nice outside. Maybe go out and enjoy the day, and we’ll see each other next week. Kiss kiss!