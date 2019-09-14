Screenshot: Today Show

No one tell my rescue dog, but a very charmingly-coiffed dog called Kasey has been named the cutest rescue dog in all the world.



Kasey, a 6-year-old Keeshond beat out 7,000 dogs to claim the title in People and Pedigree’s second annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. Hopefully, the 6,999 other dogs all got participation ribbons reading Very Good As Well and are wearing them proudly. As for Kasey, her title included an appearance on the Today show, a year’s supply of dog food, and my admiration.



How were your weeks? Very good as well?