Saturday Night Social: It's the Last One of the Decade

At about 1:15 this morning, as my younger-by-half-my-age sister and I were watching Gilmore Girls (her first time, my... hundredth?) and eating leftover ham and tiramisu (not concurrently but in pretty quick succession), it hit me.



Come tonight, I would be responsible for posting the final Saturday Night Social of the 2010s. The one and only other time I had the pleasure of posting one I was told, with great sincerity, that it could not be late because you all would be waiting. It was, honestly, a thrill.

Advertisement

And so I thought, what could I possibly post that would send us out of the past decade and into the next with as much hope and promise and let’s-fuck-shit-up energy as possible?

Naturally, the answer is this giant floating cat.

Round and joyous, hovering above all of the bullshit. I hope you’re closing out this year, and this decade, with much of the same energy. And if you need a bit more strength to power through, I hope you receive it from this giant grey floof.



Personally, I won’t be making resolutions this year but I’m gonna do my best to write a little more, volunteer a little more, maybe kiss som e cute boys, and perfect my choux pastry and custard, an invaluable life skill.

Advertisement

What do you have planned for the 2020s? What was the best part of your 2010s? See you on the other side!