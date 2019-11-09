Saturday Night Social: Mind the Gap, and the Golden Retrievers

If I’m ever woofed at on my morning commute, chances are it’s because I’ve forgotten to silence Scruff notifications from the previous evening (brag). However, that’s not nearly as satisfying as what the folks at the Barnes train station outside of London were treated to earlier this week.

A pack of literal sunshine clouds made manifest, otherwise known as Golden Retrievers, were at the station, to the joy and admiration of morning commuters. Sure, they were there not by an act of divine intervention, but because they were part of a calendar shoot for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home — a U.K. animal shelter, but honestly what’s the difference?

Here’s to hoping all our commutes are filled with packs of Golden Retrievers, or at least, not with single tracking train cars.