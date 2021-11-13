Back in October, I was scrolling through my Twitter feed and stumbled upon the tweet that would change my life: “why tf is the rock rapping brah.”

Attached was a video clip of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson... rapping. The wrestler-turned-actor lent his flow to a new Tech N9ne track “Face Off,” but no part of the song has had the viral impact of The Rock’s verse. In the accompanying music video, we find The Rock, muscled as ever, in a dark room surrounded by screens projecting eerie footage of a lone bull trotting.

And then, he begins:

It’s about drive, it’s about power We stay hungry, we devour Put in the work, put in the hours, then take what’s ours Black and Samoan in my veins My culture bangin’ with Strange I change the game, so what’s my motherfuckin’ name? (Rock!)

The Rock continues, flow a little more clunky (“Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses” which, okay, sure), but it’s that first bit that has acted as a beloved earworm for the past few weeks. I mean, the man rhymed “hours” and “ours.” Incredible.

When I say that I have thought about this song every single day since I first came across it, I mean it. I find any reason to quote it as a motivational pick me up or a spur of the moment exclamation. While The Rock is likely rapping about his workout plan, which I cannot relate to, I’ve applied this positive mindset to things that are important to me. For example, while discussing an expensive Mara Hoffman dress that I’m dying to get my hands on.

“I WILL own it one day 😤” I wrote. “It’s about drive it’s about power etc.”

I’m also not alone in applying the song to, well, anything and everything. A friend of mine and I were texting about Chipotle, and she said, “I get double protein bc it’s about drive it’s about power.”

Exactly.

The track also seems to have become popular among cat owners. For example:

And others too, who have used the verse to poke fun at themselves and others:



I, for one, can’t think of any clever ways to use the song to put in viral video format, however. So I’ll stick to applying it to my comfort zones: