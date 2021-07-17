Saturday Night Social: Has Anyone Ever Had Sex in the MCU?

So I just finished Wandavision—one of the peak examples of what the writer Sarah Hagi was talking about when she tweeted this god-tier tweet about people defending mediocre-to-bad TV shows because they’re “actually about trauma” in my opinion—and I have to ask: Where was the sex? For a show that made a point of parodying postwar sitcoms’ aversion to explicit depictions of anything remotely sexual (e.g., having Wanda and Vision sleep in separate twin beds à la The Dick Van Dyke Show’s Rob and Laura), Wandavision was pretty sexless!
That got me wondering: Does anybody have sex in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I’m genuinely asking! I know I might sound like an asshole, but that’s only because I’m kind of an asshole, I swear. I’ve only seen like half-a-dozen of the movies max (two Thors, a Spider-Man, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and I think an Iron Man approx. one million years ago) so I would really appreciate it if any of you MCUheads reading this could fill me in. Does anyone bone in the MCU? Or even explicitly allude to boning? I medically must know post-haste.
So another week of feeling not great, I made an appointment to talk about antidepressants which.... I hope I get because this is getting old. I celebrated my birthday quietly with takeout and cheap cake by myself on wednesday, I didn’t leave because of more heatwave issues and not being paid despite talking to unemployment. I have a little over 2 weeks left here before I move in with my friend and I’m really uncertain where I’m going from there.