Saturday Night Social: Has Anyone Ever Had Sex in the MCU?

So I just finished Wandavision— one of the peak examples of what the writer Sarah Hagi was talking about when she tweeted this god-tier tweet about people defending mediocre-to-bad TV shows because they’re “actually about trauma” in my opinion — and I have to ask: Where was the sex? For a show that made a point of parodying postwar sitcoms’ aversion to explicit depictions of anything remotely sexual (e.g., having Wanda and Vision sleep in separate twin beds à la The Dick Van Dyke Show’s Rob and Laura), Wandavision was pretty sexless!



That got me wondering: Does anybody have sex in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I’m genuinely asking! I know I might sound like an asshole, but that’s only because I’m k ind of an asshole, I swear. I’ ve only seen like half-a-dozen of the movies max (two Thors, a Spider-Man, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and I think an Iron Man approx. one million years ago) so I would really appreciate it if any of you MCUheads reading this could fill me in. Does anyone bone in the MCU ? Or even explicitly allude to boning? I medically must know post-haste.