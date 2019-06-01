While we may never fully recover from the loss of Grumpy Cat, whose face expressed perfectly the way I have felt every single day since November 8, 2016 and most days preceding, there are other cats that appear perpetually unhappy.



Next in line of succession for the title of Internet’s Unhappiest-Looking Feline is Louis, an Austin, Texas-based cat and aspiring Instagram influencer who looks not just grumpy, but also, dare I say, a bit disgruntled? Unlike Grumpy Cat I, his predecessor does not have a genetic mutation causing him to look perpetually disappointed by the folly of all that which meets his baffled gaze, that’s the expression he chooses. Long may he reign.

On a scale of 1-10, how much did your week resemble King Louis’s countenance?