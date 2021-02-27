Saturday Night Social: Few People Have Realized This Startling Fact About WandaVision

Hey everyone! I’m a regular commenter but have never posted to SNS.

I recently stopped drinking as a new year resolution. The goal was for a month, then another month. Tomorrow I’m two full months without a drink.

I recently read the book Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker. The reviews for it run the gamut, and I wondered if anyone here has read it?

While I wouldn’t have called myself an alcoholic or even addicted, the past two months without alcohol have held up a pretty clear mirror. I have had terrible impulse control and stress management for the better part of 25 years. I’m feeling clearer and am introspecting for probably the first time in my adult life.

Wondering if anyone has read the book and what you thought?