Saturday Night Social: Drop What You're Doing, and Watch This TikTok

Screenshot : TikTok

I’ve been hungry for narrative lately. T he Vanessa Hudgens-starring Princess Switch 2 nearly satisfied that craving when I watched it earlier this week. ( I ts titular switch is actually very complex, entertaining, and high stakes! L ike something out of Shakespeare, believe it or not.) U nfortunately, the movie only devotes about 20 minutes of its runtime to these dynamic shenanigans, the rest of it being mostly e xposition then a long, drawn-out wedding. Or coronation? Or coronation that felt like a wedding? Just watch it, you know you want to.



Advertisement

Anyway, praise be to TikToker Maryn Short who came through with the best, most unsettling twist ending I’ve experienced since reading My Year of Rest and Relaxation in October (and unlike in Ott essa Moshfegh’s 2018 novel, I didn’t see the twist coming from a mile away). I don’t want to spoil what happens here, so just watch the video below and read on for updates.

Advertisement

You watched it? Great. I CAN’T BELIEVE SHE FOUND OUT SHE MIGHT HAVE COVID WHILE FILMING SOME MUNDANE TIKTOK TREND VIDEO. Is M. Night Shyamalan taking notes? I really feel like he should be given...everything he’s made after The Village, if I’m being generous.

Short later confirmed her suspicions after testing positive for covid, BuzzFeed reports, and she’s currently quarantining (and TikToking) from home.

“I’m glad I did put [the TikTok] back up because a lot of people that were commenting said I made people realize they should get tested,” she told the outlet . “Whenever people think of COVID, especially kids my age, we’re told to please stay safe for our elders. I don’t think people think about people in their teens or twenties getting COVID.”