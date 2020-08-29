Saturday Night Social: Christina Aguilera Verzuz……Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera, noted rival of Christina Aguilera, has released a music video for her new version of “Reflection,” the song originally made famous by Christina Aguilera for Disney’s 1998 animated feature, Mulan.
This new version, which Christina Aguilera recorded for the soundtrack of the upcoming live-action Mulan remake, premiering next month on Disney+, is quite good, and, uh………not to pit two strong, independent women against each other, but if I were Christina Aguilera? I’d be worried!
The new music video, which hit YouTube on Friday, according to Billboard, finds Christina Aguilera crouched atop a reflective surface, singing at or perhaps even to her reflection—which is the name of the song!
Christina Aguilera is wearing a billowing, powder blue gown and has blonde hair, which is similar to what Christina Aguilera wore in her “Reflection” video except different in that Christina Aguilera wore a pantsuit, which is dissimilar from Christina Aguilera’s outfit, which is a dress. There are also scenes from the live-action Mulan, many of which feature actress Liu Yifei playing the titular role.
Have I met my wordcount for this post yet? No? Uhhhhhhh, what else can I describe… Christina Aguilera is singing! Much like Christina Aguilera did in her music video for her version of “Reflection” from over 20 years ago. One could argue that Christina Aguilera has copied Christina Aguilera in that respect. Not me, though, for I understand that although Christina Aguilera is a singer, she did not invent singing. Many people who are not Christina Aguilera sing—even women! Women such as Christina Aguilera, who honestly sounds even better on her recently released cover of “Reflection” than Christina Aguilera did on the 1998 original.
Incredible Mrs. Music Critic out!
DISCUSSION
Anyone extremely particular about your books? It’s kind of a pet peeve of mine actually. I found this out years back when my husband just piled books haphazardly on the floor during a move. I saw literal red. And that just doesn’t usually happen for me. I’m a bit of a book nerd, I guess. I have many old volumes & have spent my whole life collecting them .... Anyways, the reason I mentioned this is I’ve spent the week reorganizing it all again. I wanted to accommodate my new addition of children’s and adolescent books on the bottom. I also dedicated the last cabinet to all things arts,crafts and school related. It’s kinda nice to have the majority everything in one spot. And speaking of books, we visited our local library. It was wonderful after so very long. The tiny human was quite pleased with the haul of books she lugged home ..... Photo wise We wandered around trails by the Lighthouse again as there’s been a west wind all week. Great for surfers but the flies will absolutely eat you alive on the beach if it’s blowing that way. We DID SEE these guys out chilling at a stop sign AND FOUND a nice sized fairy ring too !!!