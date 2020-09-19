Saturday Night Social: Christian Siriano Upstaged by This Bird I Saw on TikTok

Photo : L-R: Getty Images, TikTok ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Christian Siriano debuted his latest fashion collection in a pandemic-safe runway show hosted in the backyard of his Connecticut home.

Following “every safety protocol recommended by the CDC,” per Teen Vogue, from socially distant seating to masks on every model and attendee, the designer truly has outdone himself with this newest mélange of looks with all their florals and bold colors, apparently inspired by camp classics like Troop Beverly Hills and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead as well as locally grown heirloom tomatoes. They’re truly incredibly, simply marvelous!



But they’re no this bird.

You see, this bird is a bird that I saw on TikTok today. His name is Gilbert, and he is an owl. In some of his videos, he tries on hats made of flowers. In other ones, they are leaves. I don’t normally cover fashion and, frankly, have no business starting now, and yet I think I speak for the industry when I say that this bird has truly innovated “hat” as we know it.

But perhaps you disagree. Watch the two videos below, and decide for yourself. Are you with this bird or against this bird? Don’t land on the wrong side of history, my friend.