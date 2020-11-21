Saturday Night Social: Check Out This Video of Me Giving Birth

Screenshot : YouTube (The Breakfasteur

Pregnancy: What is it, and what does it want? Most people could not answer that question. M ost people don’t know what pregnancy is, as studies have shown for some time now. Not me, though . I’ve been pregnant. I know exactly what pregnancy is. For example, it sometimes ends with giving birth, something else that I have done.

In an effort to spread pregnancy awareness and fight stigma, I would like to share with you this video of me giving birth, which is how my pregnancy ended . As you can see, I birthed my daughter , Spiderman, by Caesarean section—so named because you have to use a knife like when you order a Caesar salad from a pizza place and the vegetables are too large.

It went fine thanks to my doctor, Dr. Youngest Doctor, who is famously the youngest doctor in town. I owe so much to Dr. Youngest Doctor, who did great . If you are reading this, Dr. Youngest Doctor, I want to tell you: “Thanks.”

Watch me give birth below.