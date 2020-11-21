Saturday Night Social: Check Out This Video of Me Giving Birth

Pregnancy: What is it, and what does it want? Most people could not answer that question. Most people don’t know what pregnancy is, as studies have shown for some time now. Not me, though. I’ve been pregnant. I know exactly what pregnancy is. For example, it sometimes ends with giving birth, something else that I have done.
In an effort to spread pregnancy awareness and fight stigma, I would like to share with you this video of me giving birth, which is how my pregnancy ended. As you can see, I birthed my daughter, Spiderman, by Caesarean section—so named because you have to use a knife like when you order a Caesar salad from a pizza place and the vegetables are too large.
It went fine thanks to my doctor, Dr. Youngest Doctor, who is famously the youngest doctor in town. I owe so much to Dr. Youngest Doctor, who did great. If you are reading this, Dr. Youngest Doctor, I want to tell you: “Thanks.”
Watch me give birth below.
DISCUSSION
Friday I dropped the tiny human off at my parents house for a sleepover. It may be her last one tho there. My dad is getting the 110+ year old farmhouse ready to sell. Which means he needs to clean out the barn. A barn stuffed with many of my mom’s things who died many years ago. When she was alive tho, she collected antique pottery. A lot of it. She had hoped to someday open an antique store. Sadly it’s all sat for at least 20+ years in boxes. So while I was visiting, my dad beckoned me to the barn to show off his hard work. There he had set up at least 15 shelves filled with pottery sorted by each beautiful color. I had spent many an afternoon hunting with my mom at garage sales and thrift stores for these treasures. Seeing it all on display was just truly overwhelming. I picked out some favorites and took some for gifts. Now we need to figure out what to do with the rest .... Photo wise : Top two from my 8 mile hike today as there was no tiny human tagging along & some adventures earlier in the week