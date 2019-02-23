At just four months old, this canine savant has correctly identified the appropriate reaction to Mufasa’s death in The Lion King: complete devastation.



Dog parent Josh Myers captured his puppy Luna learning empathy the same way the rest of us did: by watching the murder of a cartoon lion’s father.

Was your week as enlightening as a young dog’s first taste of the twofold truth that while death may be heartbreaking, it is may also be, as Barthelme writes, the “means by which the taken-for-granted mundanity of the everyday may be transcended”?



You’re a good dog, Luna. Don’t let the world change you.