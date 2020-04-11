Saturday Night Social: At Least the Pandas Are Fucking

Ying Ying and Le Le Photo : Ocean Park

It’s up for debate right now whether or not this time is Extremely Horny or Not Horny At All. Personally , I’ve found myself to be more aligned with the latter sentiment, and pretty much can’t imagine a time in my life when I’ve been less aroused by literally anything. There was a time, not too long ago, where April meant that even the sight of an exposed ankle would have gotten me going like some kind of weird horny Victorian- era schoolboy . Living in the northeast I learned that spring fever was definitely, definitely real.

Now, the idea of being turned on by anything feels like all but a distant memory. Clearly, not everyone shares in that feeling, especially the two pandas at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park, who have mated naturally for the first time in a decade.

Ying Ying and Le Le, the Ocean Park pandas , arrived in Hong Kong in 2007 and apparently haven’t messed around with each other since 2010. “The successful natural mating process ... is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination,” said Michael Boos, Ocean Park’s executive director of zoological operations and conservation.

Perhaps, now that Ocean Park is closed to the public, Ying Ying and Le Le are simply making the most of their time because they can fuck without fear of being watched. Maybe, this whole time, they were just being modest! According to Ocean Park, the lovers began leaving scent markings for each other right around the time the zoo stopped allowing visitors in and based on the photographic evidence above, it looks like they haven’t wasted any time.

Tonight, I will eat the leftover pizza in my refrigerator and watch Charlie’s Angels for the third time in two weeks in their honor. I might not be horny right now, but at least the pandas are! What say you Saturday Night Socialers, is it panda vibes or are nah?