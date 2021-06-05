Saturday Night Social: Anyone With $2 Million Wanna Buy Me Kate Pierson's Kitschy Motel

Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

I am a simple woman with simple needs. I do not ask for much, just love in my life, the occasional whitefish salad sandwich on a toasted everything bagel, and $2.2 million dollars so I can buy Kate Pierson’s kitschy retro motel in the Catskills .

T he Albany-based Times Union reports that the B-52 s keyboardist’s Woodstock-area compound, known as Kate’s Lazy Meadow, comprises 10 units and “ sits on over 6.5 acres of field and forest and is fronted by a secluded section of the Esopus Creek, popular for tubing and fishing. Each cabin boasts a unique interior with mid-century modern décor, including vintage cabinets and colorful Frigidaire’s and stoves — all carefully curated by Pierson and [wife Monica] Coleman.” A gay fantasia on national themes ! For example, the theme of buying it for me.

And if mere WORDS weren’t enough to entice you into buying this for me, wait until you get a load of these IMAGES on the real estate listing (save for the seemingly appropriative chimney art that I’d obviously paint over or something once someone buys this for me, which will clearly happen ).

So, who’s got $2.2 million for me? Shound off in the cr omments below!