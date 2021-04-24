Saturday Night Social: Anyone Lose $100,000 Worth of Diamond Rings

A railroad conductor working on a New York commuter train found about $100,000 worth of diamond rings on his train on Tuesday. Was it yours? I feel like it was mine, personally.
“It almost didn’t seem real,” Jonathan Yellowday, the Long Island Rail Road conductor in question, said of discovering two jewelry portfolios containing three-dozen diamond rings aboard one of his cars, per NBC News. “I thought, this can’t be what it seems.”
Yellowday turned the goods over to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the jeweler who lost them soon retrieved them—or at least a jeweler who claims to have lost them. Who’s to say they don’t belong to someone else? Like me, for example? The idea that it was not me who lost $100,000 of diamonds on the LIRR a few days ago... In the words of Valentina of Drag Race fame, it just doesn’t make sense with my fantasy.......
What’s your fantasy for the night? Drop your delusions below.
I’m reviving Pissing Contest with a new topic every week.
This week, a Minnesota jury found Derek Chauvin on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing will occur in a few weeks so I’m assuming nothing until then.
Tell us about a time when you watched a terrible person get a perfect comeuppance.
Many years ago, I worked for a guy whose only major claim to fame was running his wife’s political campaigns. She ran in an area where my lawnmower would win if it had a D after its name. But he had mediocre white guy confidence so to him, a win was a win. He wanted me to work for him, but I said no because he was trying to branch out and he was over promising a lot of things. During that election cycle, dude lost every campaign he consulted on. He would go on to consult for the DNC, but I heard that was more of a favor to his wife.
But this turd’s comeuppance came in the form of being indicted for check kiting and bank fraud. I think he did time! Then he was the subject of a James O’Keefe hidden video, saying dumb shit.
