Saturday Night Social: And Now a Word From the Gay Agenda

No gay activities over here, I finished a book, and am reading another book on my back porch right now , the wind out here feels really nice. I hope everyone out west is is keeping cool. It’s not too hot here in Southern New England, but the humidity is kind of oppressive.

So I made an Arnold Palmer slushy! I even froze some iced tea and some lemonade in freezer safe bags, then smacked them with my meat mallet to create smaller pieces, in order to not have my beverage watered down with regular ice cubes. I chilled the glasses too.

I also made a grill pizza, with giant bubbles!

I really like grill pizza, the bottom gets so nice and crispy, but because the heat is all from the bottom, the top never gets very brown. I suppose I could grill the pizza dough a bit , then flip it, then top it, but I just can’t bring myself to squish the air bubbles. I love pizza with big air bubbles.

What’s everyone else made?