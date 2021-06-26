Saturday Night Social: And Now a Word From the Gay Agenda

Hello, Jezebel readers. It’s me, your pal Harron, here to remind you to do some gay shit tonight. It’s pride, baby! Time for some top-tier homosexuality (or at least a disgustingly cathartic bisexual pivot).
What is gay shit, you might be asking yourself? Well, allow me to explain. Here’s some gay shit inspiration—or, gay shitspo—for your night that will hopefully help you figure out what kind of gay shit might be right for you.
You can:
- have gay sex
- do the standing splits
- consider getting really into skateboarding in your 30s (D-words only)
- invite me to your Fire Island vacation house this summer (F-words only)
- [redacted] a cop
- have gay sex
- consider the implications
- have gay sex
Hope that helps! Happy pride, you fuckin’ LGBTs.
DISCUSSION
No gay activities over here, I finished a book, and am reading another book on my back porch right now, the wind out here feels really nice. I hope everyone out west is is keeping cool. It’s not too hot here in Southern New England, but the humidity is kind of oppressive.
So I made an Arnold Palmer slushy! I even froze some iced tea and some lemonade in freezer safe bags, then smacked them with my meat mallet to create smaller pieces, in order to not have my beverage watered down with regular ice cubes. I chilled the glasses too.
I also made a grill pizza, with giant bubbles!
I really like grill pizza, the bottom gets so nice and crispy, but because the heat is all from the bottom, the top never gets very brown. I suppose I could grill the pizza dough a bit, then flip it, then top it, but I just can’t bring myself to squish the air bubbles. I love pizza with big air bubbles.
What’s everyone else made?