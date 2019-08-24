Image: Getty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has many talents. Among my favorites are her tweeting, dancing, and innate ability to get under the skin of political gatekeepers who insist on clinging to outdated traditions and implementing cruel policies. Now I am happy to add penguin charmer to the list, as animals seem to find her delightful.



Today, Ocasio-Cortez visited a zoo to do some squats with a penguin who was totally into it. I’m glad they both got their cardio.

Did anyone else make friends with a flightless bird this week? If so, tell me all about it.

