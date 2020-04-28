Sandra Lee's Semi-Homemade Inspired This Beautiful Tropical Island 'Cake'

Sandra Lee, Semi-Homemade doyenne, cockatoo owner, and former paramour of Andrew Cuomo, feels relevant once more, thanks to a looming recession, stay-at-home orders across the country, and the fact that Americans are soon going to have to get very creative with the food we have in our pantries. Though I will never forgive her for the Kwanza cake nor the ice-cream baked potato that unfortunately resembles a vagina, I will say that embodying her can-do spirit was a useful exercise for what might lie ahead. The cake I made did not turn out as beautifully as some of Sandra Lee’s creations, yet I felt her spirit move me towards creating something that looked, in some lights, like art.