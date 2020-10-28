Sam Smith Has Hair Plugs and They Are NOT Ashamed!!

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Humans are sensitive creatures, prone to collapse at the mere thought of hair loss. It’s fine, it’s whatever, bald is beautiful, hair is beautiful, but hey, if you are rich and have the money to do whatever it takes to NOT be bald, well... let’s check in on Sam Smith, yeah?

Advertisement

Reporting to us live from a very nice bathroom, Smith filmed a video for Vogue about their skincare routine, and during this video, which is 16 minutes too long for me, personally, they mentioned that, yes, hmm, I’m sure you’ve noticed, but hello, those are hair plugs and they will NOT be ashamed of them.

“I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide,” they said. “I have had hair transplant surgery. How stunning is it? It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too. Because bald is beautiful.”

Advertisement

Okay, so let me get this straight: It’s “nice” to have hair, but if they were still bald, they would “own it.” But the fact that they have hair plugs means that they were bald at one point, tried to “own it” and then decided not to? Again, I am making NO judgments here, because if I started to lose my hair in great quantities, I would invest what little savings I had in a very good wig collection. All I am pointing out is that this statement is trying to do everything for everyone, and the fact that they got hair plugs even though “bald is beautiful” maybe, in the right light, is not quite hypocritical, just confusing.

Anyway, this video has also given me some solid recommendations for new serums and also serves as an endorsement for Too Face’s Better Than Sex mascara, which, honestly, is very good. [Just Jared]

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

Hear me out, since I think this is probably an unpopular opinion (for good reason), but the “love” that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox share is nice.

Advertisement

What I do not personally love about their love is the couple’s predilection for PDA, because nobody needs to see that shit, we’re adults, I am happy for MGK. He spoke about his relationship on a podcast, and while I can’t quite follow his logic here, it sounds like he’s turning his shit around, thanks to Megan.

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,’” he said. “Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

Advertisement

He’s talking about his album, Tickets, and how he was “coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor” when he started recording it, and then, halfway through the album, he fell in love with Megan Fox, and then turned his life around? Listen, life is short, nothing matters, and we’re all, eventually, one day, going to die. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem like a couple that has very aerobic and occasionally acrobatic sex, and even if that’s not the case, I’m glad they found each other. [Us Weekly]

Ron-Ron got a new gal-gal. [ Us Weekly

got a new [ TMZ is honestly running out of stuff to make gossip about. [ TMZ