But Asghari, a former personal trainer-turned-actor, won’t stand for such clickbait! Plus, he’s right: After being released from her 15-year binding conservatorship, the last thing Spears needs is for her life to be picked apart, again, just as she’s starting to heal.

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” Asghari asked. “No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.”

It’s true that Britney’s every movement, gesture, Instagram caption, and blink of an eye has been analyzed to hell and back by concerned #FreeBritney netizens and paparazzi. This crowd, despite successfully helping to free Spears, was fairly recently convinced that she never returned from her honeymoon and that Asghari was running her Instagram account…all because she reposted an old video. Can’t a gal reminisce on her younger, more carefree self by reliving erotic dance routines performed in her living room?!

All of the “gaslighting and shit” has to stop, Asghari concluded. You heard the man. Shut it down!

