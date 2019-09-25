Photo: Getty

If you ever find yourself accused of profiting off an injury your mother faked so she could kickstart your influencer career on the nation’s leading celebrity dance brand rehabilitation competition show, the last thing you should do is run to the nation’s leading tabloid and give them a quote about how “unloved” and “negative” everyone is. You sound like everyone’s high school bully—even if you’re in the right! Anyway, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, accused of profiting off an injury Christie Brinkley faked so she could kickstart her daughter’s influencer career on the nation’s leading celebrity dance brand rehabilitation competition show, told Us Weekly that Wendy Williams wouldn’t be so negative if she had someone to love her.



“I was super proud of [Christie], especially because she really stood her ground. She spoke the truth. Wendy really has supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really? [...] Whoever spews hatred needs more love, so, love you, Wendy!

Her mother, meanwhile, was seen last week crying on The Talk and wondering why someone like Wendy would invite her on their talk show if they didn’t really like her.

“Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I’ve been on Wendy’s show a couple of times. For some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times.”

Wendy has since apologized for her comments in the ever-classic Wendy way: “What I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands.” Honestly, I hope they everyone involved milks this press cycle for everything it’s worth. You could even say that Wendy did Christie and her daughter a favor. Without the accusation, we wouldn’t even know who Sailor Brinkley-Cook was, let alone be reading an interview with her in the pages of Us Weekly! [Page Six]

How many celebrity participants make a trend? Because this year alone, Irina Shayk and Miley Cyrus have both used the beauty of nature as an Instagram backdrop to announce their single status. After splitting with Bradley Cooper early in the summer, Shayk posed in knitwear against a backdrop of crumbling Icelandic glaciers as if to remind us that everything ends, even human civilization’s existence on this planet. When news of Cyrus’s split from Liam Hemsworth first hit the internet a few months later, she posed in athleisure-wear against the backdrop of an Italian mountain range and explained:

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

Now, for the second time this year, she’s using that same format to announce her single status. Somewhere in the Grand Canyon—another natural feature created by the changing tectonic plates beneath North America—she flipped her hair and posed against the gaping chasm.

Her caption, “Extra,” could be an abbreviation of “Extra, extra! Read all about it!” That itself might allude to the press her recent breakup with Kaitlynn Carter has received. Either way, please be safe up their on... the climb... Miley! [Instagram]