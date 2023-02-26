SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023: Celebs Usher in Spring

Awards season continues apace in Los Angeles Sunday night with the Screen Actors Guild awards—better known as the ceremony to which actors wear their runner-up Oscars fits and allow themselves to get a little bit drunker than they would on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The SAG awards are also, in my opinion, a great opportunity for celebs to take fashion risks, experiment with styling a bit, and signal the season’s coming trends. This year’s red carpet heavily featured florals, bright Springy yellows and pinks, and vibrant, bold solid colors in general. Let’s take a look.