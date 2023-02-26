SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023: Celebs Usher in Spring

Fashion

At Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild awards in L.A., we got to see what stars liek Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Aubrey Plaza almost wore to the Oscars.

By
Laura Bassett
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

Awards season continues apace in Los Angeles Sunday night with the Screen Actors Guild awards—better known as the ceremony to which actors wear their runner-up Oscars fits and allow themselves to get a little bit drunker than they would on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The SAG awards are also, in my opinion, a great opportunity for celebs to take fashion risks, experiment with styling a bit, and signal the season’s coming trends. This year’s red carpet heavily featured florals, bright Springy yellows and pinks, and vibrant, bold solid colors in general. Let’s take a look.

Zendaya

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The theme of the night is FLOWERS, and Zendaya came to serve them up. The Euphoria star has never missed on a red carpet in her entire life—I almost wish she would just to shake things up.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Curtis looks absolutely stunning in this long-sleeved red plunging number, I’m in awe of her cleavage, I love that she rocks grey hair, A+++.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

These two have apparently been best friends after since filming The Parent Trap together in 1998. Walter bringing Hendrix as her date to the SAGs tonight is pretty iconic, as is Hendrix’s perfectly styled tux.

Haley Lu Richardson

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I have a lifelong, inexplicable hatred for pearls, which makes it all the more puzzling that I actually love this dress on the White Lotus S2 star. The pearl-encrusted bag is a bit overkill (don’t test my patience for those things), but otherwise, what could be a very old look for someone Richardson’s age actually looks cool and fresh on her.

Cara Delevingne

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I thought this look was a bit boring from afar, but upon closer inspection, the pants reveal hath killed me. Yes to all this. And I love that she took Harry Styles’ statement flower necklace from the Brit Awards and stuck it on her boobs.

Danielle Deadwyler

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

We love a mermaid moment! The Till star went ultra feminine, elegant, old Hollywood glam in a sequined, petaled gowned that looks like it’d be really fun to dance in.

Stephanie Hsu

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star is clearly in bloom. I love this color and this classic neckline on her, and I love her in general.

Severance Cast

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

This crew (Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower and Zach Cherry, from left to right) were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, and I will riot if they don’t win, because that was my favorite show of the past five years thanks mostly to their performances. Lachman looks particularly incredible in bubblegum pink.

Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy and Theo James of White Lotus Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy and Theo James of White Lotus Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Would absolutely attend this hot poly wedding and bring binoculars for the honeymoon. Next.

Tyler James Williams

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I think the white lapels on this suit jacket give an optical illusion of it being ill-fitting or just oddly disproportional, which is a damn shame, because this guy is great on Abbott Elementary.

Ayo Edebiri

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The Bear star wore a chess board as a gown, and that is not a complaint! She took a risk, and she looks beautiful.

Abby Elliott

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Elliott (also from The Bear) is wearing exactly what I would wear if I were pregnant, and congratulations to all pregnant people for being able to tolerate red carpets at all.

Amanda Seyfried

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I don’t really know what’s happening here, but wearing a shift dress with pockets is exactly my vibe. Points to Amanda for being able to eat a cheeseburger tonight and not having to second-guess it for one second. The color is lovely on her.

Quinta Brunson

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

It’s giving Aphrodite. Love. No notes.

Simona Tabasco

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The White Lotus star looks like she’s “just happy to be here,” but honestly, this is my favorite dress of the night, minus the too-wide belt.

Viola Davis

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The EGOT looks good on my Woman King!! Love the bold color and interesting, unexpected neckline.

Jessica Chastain

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I’ve been uncharacteristically nice all night, so I’ve earned this moment: What the fuck is this??! Corny.

Shella Atim

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I love absolutely everything about this look except the distracting bodice zipper.

Michelle Yeoh

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Okaaaay I love Michelle Yeoh so dearly, but this very odd embellishment is giving shredded office papers/crinkle cut fries, I’m sorry.

Aubrey Plaza

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Good lord.

Julia Garner

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

There’s really a lot going on here between the mermaid shell boobs and the chain mail and the copper pleats—I’ll say, at least it isn’t boring.

Angela Bassett

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett DID THE THING.

Cate Blanchett

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

MOTHER. My jaw is on the floor.

Jennifer Coolidge

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge went full ‘60s with her styling, and she looks amazing.

Hannah Einbinder

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I don’t understand the tiny knot-bun at the top of her head, but red is always a good choice.

Sabrina Impacciatore

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

This whole fit feels like an ad for Joann fabrics, and I don’t love that for her, but she does appear to be having fun!

Ana de Armas

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I need to find out who Ana de Armas’ stylist is and fire them immediately. What is this?

Paul Mescal

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Love him but absolutely not. No, none of this, I can’t think of a positive thing to say.

Jeremy Allen White

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The suit is basic, the hair makes up for it. Our Bear looks great.

