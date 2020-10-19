Rush Limbaugh, Evil Bigot, Isn't Long for This World

Photo : William Thomas Cain ( Getty Images )

Conservative radio host and noted evil bigot Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he isn’t long for this world. Limbaugh told listeners that it seems he’s in the final throes of his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, saying that he’s more or less facing a “death sentence.”

Advertisement

Though he’s continuing his treatment plan, and though the cancer isn’t progressing too rapidly, he said his health is going in the “wrong direction.”



“Some days are harder than others,” Limbaugh said, according to the Washington Times. “I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that.”

Advertisement

:-)

Limbaugh first shared news of his diagnosis earlier this year , just before Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for a lifetime of sexist, racist, and otherwise insensitive and inappropriate remarks. And n aturally, Limbaugh has spent what could be his final months, weeks, or even days on this Earth building on that pathetic legacy. In August, after Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, Limbaugh revisited his old well of insults for the California senator, unleashing a torrent of lies and abuse .

G/O Media may get a commission Tacklife Portable Solar Generator $168 at Amazon Use the promo code IGVILO7Z

“It is no secret but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown,” Limbaugh said on the August 14 episode of his longtime radio show, reading from a piece in the right-wing outlet The American Spectator. “ Now, some people read this story and said, ‘Mattress? Didn’t he mean mistress?’ No, I think, they meant mattress here.”

As Jezebel writer Emily Alford recently wrote, Limbaugh’s hateful rhetoric has become predictable to the point of being boring. You know what that means? Time to die!

Advertisement

Now, if only all of Limbaugh’s shitty politics would go with him.