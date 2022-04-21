Sentient prostate medication Rudy Giuliani was finally unmasked as the Jack in the Box on The Masked Singer this week, completing the politician’s downfall, and the whole thing was upsetting for a myriad of reasons.



Advertisement

On Thursday, the former mayor and current disgrace of New York City was revealed to be the face beneath the Jack in the Box mask after, uh, performing “Bad to the Bone, ” by Joe Thorogood and the Destroyers.

“I get put in a box a lot,” Giuliani quipped at one point about his character. Eyeroll.

Considering this entire thing felt more like an acid trip than a network television show, the judges’ reactions were a mixed bag . “Blurred Lines” creep Robin Thicke simply declared that this was “definitely something I never would have guessed,” while anti-vaxxer Jenny McCarthy just looked bewildered. The only correct response came from comedian and licensed physician Ken Jeong, who looked rightfully pissed to be part of the whole stunt.

Host Nick Cannon gave a half-hearted attempt to “call out” Giuliani’s appearance, only to make space for Trump’s embattled former attorney to make a play for sympathy.

“I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said. “And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it’d be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

While that feigned attempt at being human fooled former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger (who assured Giuliani that his family was “gonna love” his appearance on the show), Jeong ultimately ju st walked off set.