Who says cancel culture is a thing? Disgraced former mayor of New York, Donald Trump’s lawyer, and voting-machine conspiracist Rudolph Giuliani has a new gig—and this one is decidedly less clownish than his recent democracy-threatening antics. He’s signed on to be a contestant on the upcoming seventh season of Fox’s The Masked Singer. Rudy! What are ya doin’? Getting all respectable on us?!

The news comes via a Deadline report that upon Giuliani’s unmasking, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest. They, however, returned because honestly where were they going to go. Their fellow judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, however remained onstage and reportedly “bantered” with the professional liar. That’s showbiz, I guess!

Deadline declined to print which costume Giuliani donned or which song he sang, but the outlet did report that his final episode will air next month—and the show returns March 9, which means either that Giuliani’s run is incredibly brief and not victorious or the Masked Singer producers know the end of the world is more imminent than we realize and are packing in a quick season. Undoubtedly, children and those whose votes Giuliani would love to toss in the garbage, alike, will still be delighted when he’s unveiled on the show.

When I first read this news, all I could think of is the description of Giulini’s “constant” farting in Michael Wolff’s 2021 about the Republican attempt to steal the election, Landslide. I don’t know what they do with the Masked Singer costumes when they’re done with them, but this seems like a candidate for destruction by fire.