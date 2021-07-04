A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
LatestNews

Rotted Country Celebrates Ugly Birth

Fourth of July? More like booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

mrsblog
Harron Walker
2
Illustration for article titled Rotted Country Celebrates Ugly Birth
Photo: L. Matthew Bowler (Getty Images)

Today marks the Fourth of July, which means that the United States of America is now 245 years old, which means that the United States of America still exists.

Advertisement

What a shame! Remember abolition? Bring the ol’ gal back! And this time make it coast-to-coast style, bay bee.

Anyway, in lieu of the national anthem, which famously doesn’t even slap, I would now like to recite the words to an actual good song, La Toya Jackson’s “Boys Got Somethin’ Girls Ain’t Got”:

It was just another Saturday night

There was a full moon in the sky

The girls and me were hanging out

Just watching the boys go by

Call it curiosity

Say I can’t resist

I made a new discovery when I got my first kiss

Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got

Drives ‘em crazy

Makes ‘em so hot

Boys got somethin’

Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got

Like a bee that needs its honey

Like a moth drawn to the flame

You can’t escape the facts of life

We’re captured by the game

And that’s the way it’s been since Adam and Eve

Just one look was all it took to make a girl believe

Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got

Drives ‘em crazy

Makes ‘em so hot

Boys got somethin’

Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got

Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, W, Esquire, elsewhere), here on weekends

DISCUSSION

jinni
jinni

Harron, I love you. But are you paid for this?