Rotted Country Celebrates Ugly Birth

Photo : L. Matthew Bowler ( Getty Images )

Today marks the Fourth of July, which means that the United States of America is now 245 years old, which means that the United States of America still exists.

Advertisement

What a shame! Remember abolition? Bring the ol’ gal back! And this time make it coast-to-coast style, bay bee.

Anyway, in lieu of the national anthem, which famously doesn’t even slap, I would now like to recite the words to an actual good song, La Toya Jackson’s “Boys Got Somethin’ Girls Ain’t Got”:



It was just another Saturday night There was a full moon in the sky The girls and me were hanging out Just watching the boys go by Call it curiosity Say I can’t resist I made a new discovery when I got my first kiss Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got Drives ‘em crazy Makes ‘em so hot Boys got somethin’ Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got Like a bee that needs its honey Like a moth drawn to the flame You can’t escape the facts of life We’re captured by the game And that’s the way it’s been since Adam and Eve Just one look was all it took to make a girl believe Boys got somethin’ girls ain’t got Drives ‘em crazy Makes ‘em so hot Boys got somethin’