Robert De Niro Sure Does Seem to Love Suing Women Who Try to Leave Him

Image : LISA O’CONNOR ( Getty Images )

Robert De Niro has filed a lawsuit claiming his estranged wife (to whom he has been married on and off for the better part of two decades) is spending too much of his $500 million dollar fortune during their divorce proceedings. This accusation comes as De Niro sues another woman, this time a former employee, accusing her spending too much of his money while in his employ for over a decade—a suit he allegedly filed when she tried to quit, citing wage theft, gender discrimination, and harassment.



According to Vanity Fair, lawyers for De Niro say that his wife, from whom he has been separated since 2018, Grace Hightower, is causing him to work 12 hour days, six days a week “so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney,” according to recent virtual divorce hearings. Additionally, “claiming that she spent $1.67 million in 2019 alone, which included buying a diamond worth $1.2 million.”

If the $1.67 is all she spent in 2019, it’s not very much in comparison to De Niro’s reported $500 million fortune; in fact, apart from the diamond, she lived quite frugally. A judge has already ordered De Niro to pay Hightower $1 million a year in spousal support, but her attorneys say that De Niro has reduced her credit card limit from $375,000 to $100,000 as recently as January.

Attorneys also counter that Bob ain’t broke come brunch time:

“When Mr. De Niro goes to brunch Sunday in Connecticut, he charters a helicopter up there. When he flies down to see his friends in Florida or wherever else, it’s a private jet,” Hightower’s lawyer, Kevin McDonough, said .

In addition to claiming in legal proceedings that the woman who put up with him for over 15 years buys too many clothes, De Niro is also claiming in New York State court that Graham Chase Robinson, a former vice president at De Niro’s Canal Productions, watched too much Netflix when she was supposed to be working, a transgression for which he wanted her criminally prosecuted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “He accused [the] former employee of “breaching her fiduciary duties” by putting hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenses on the company card, transferring millions of company frequent flyer miles, and perhaps most outrageously, binge-watching “astounding hours of TV shows on Netflix,” including 55 episodes of Friends.”

De Niro’s suit for $6 million claims that Robinson spent Canal’s money on frivolities, like flowers, though documents submitted to the court show that those purchases were for Canal’s offices, De Niro’s home, and parties the company threw.

In a suit filed in federal court, Robinson claims that De Niro’s lawsuit was triggered by her resignation from the company and is an attempt to get ahead of a lawsuit De Niro feared might be coming. Robinson claims she was paid less than her male counterparts with less experience, asked to vacuum De Niro’s apartment, and had to not only listen to him joke about his viagra but also listen to him pee on phone calls with her. When she didn’t answer his pee calls outside work hours, Robinson claims, a voicemail submitted as part of the lawsuit reveals that De Niro called her and screamed that she was a “spoiled brat” who was “fucking history.”

Well, it certainly seems like poor old Bobby has been taken for a ride by not one, but two conniving women when all he wanted was someone to scream at while he peed.

Not that either of them would ever take direction from a woman, but I’ve got a great idea for a new Woody Allen movie produced by Canal: Two old creeps with distinctive but different New York accents in a Tribeca bar have a wake for their friend Harvey while lamenting all the ways in which every woman they’ve ever met has wronged them. After one of the old creeps gets an unexpected boner for the 21-year-old bartender, his pacemaker shorts and he keels over, dead. The other, so angry at this newest and final slight against his friend, has a stroke and also dies. The bartender comes around the empty bar and plucks the wallets from their pockets, locking up the bar behind her and leaving their lifeless bodies in a tangled heap on the bare wooden floor of the darkened room.

No one misses them. Fin.