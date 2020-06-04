Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Says She's 'the Only Black Series Regular But Also Paid the Least'

Image : Getty

Riverdale, after the endless line items about pop song rights and zombies and beloved former child actors, apparently doesn’t have enough left in the budget to pay black actor s equitably.



On Twitter, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan claimed she was “the only black series regular but also paid the least. “To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us,” she said, claiming that “We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters.”

The news comes amid a cast uprising on former teen favorite Glee, after Samantha Marie Ware claimed Lea Michele abused her onset during the filming of season six, going so far as to announce she was going to “shit in [Ware’s] wig.” In the days since Ware’s initial tweet Tuesday, various other castmates have confirmed Ware’s account.

Michele’s own apology yesterday—in which she said she was “listening and learning” after being “ perceived as insensitive or inappropriate”— only exacerbated the criticism against her, considering its utter lack of self-awareness . Ware clearly agreed. Shortly after Michele issued her statement, Ware tweeted: “Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????”

I think opening one’s purse should be the only response for most celebrities in this moment, when so many fail to grasp the reality of what’s happening around them.

Meghan Markle shared her memory of the L. A. riots after Rodney King’s murder by the LAPD in 1992, in a commencement speech given to graduates at her old high school:

Amber Riley, who hasn’t talked to “that girl” in two years: “I don’t give a shit about this Lea Michele thing.”

