A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Says She's 'the Only Black Series Regular But Also Paid the Least'

Joan Summers
Filed to:Vanessa morgan
Vanessa morganSamantha Marie warelea micheleMeghan markle
Save
Illustration for article titled iRiverdales/i Vanessa Morgan Says Shes the Only Black Series Regular But Also Paid the Least
Image: Getty

Riverdale, after the endless line items about pop song rights and zombies and beloved former child actors, apparently doesn’t have enough left in the budget to pay black actors equitably.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan claimed she was “the only black series regular but also paid the least. “To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us,” she said, claiming that “We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters.”

Advertisement

The news comes amid a cast uprising on former teen favorite Glee, after Samantha Marie Ware claimed Lea Michele abused her onset during the filming of season six, going so far as to announce she was going to “shit in [Ware’s] wig.” In the days since Ware’s initial tweet Tuesday, various other castmates have confirmed Ware’s account.

Michele’s own apology yesterday—in which she said she was “listening and learning” after being “perceived as insensitive or inappropriate”—only exacerbated the criticism against her, considering its utter lack of self-awareness. Ware clearly agreed. Shortly after Michele issued her statement, Ware tweeted: “Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????”

I think opening one’s purse should be the only response for most celebrities in this moment, when so many fail to grasp the reality of what’s happening around them.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle shared her memory of the L.A. riots after Rodney King’s murder by the LAPD in 1992, in a commencement speech given to graduates at her old high school:

Advertisement

Amber Riley, who hasn’t talked to “that girl” in two years: “I don’t give a shit about this Lea Michele thing.”

Advertisement
  • Please stop, Kristen. [Channel Q]
  • Trina apologized. [That Grape Juice]
  • Meghan McCain is Virginia somewhere, clutching her guns and crying about some tweets. [Page Six]
  • Something’s up with Adam Sandler. [Just Jared]
  • Tavi Gevinson really said Fuck Karlie Kloss—scream! [Just Jared]
  • What’s going on at The Real? [Bossip]
  • Literally of course Ellen Degeneres is out-of-fucking-touch. [Daily Mail]
Joan Summers

local gossip

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Batshit Senator Writes Op-Ed Imploring the Military to Declare War on Its Citizens

Boy Band Dream Street's Chris Trousdale Dead at 34

Justin Trudeau Takes a Good, Long Pause Before Answering Question About Trump

Maineweek Madness: Protests, Obviously, and Also Some Killer Jellyfish