Rihanna, bringer of to-go wines, is potentially looking into a lifestyle change in the interest of a future Mini Rih.



A blurb in Star reports that,

According to a source close to the singer, RiRi, 31, is scaling back on the spirits – to prepare her body for a baby. “She’s a changed woman, and she can’t wait to be a mom,” dishes Star’s insider, adding that the noticeably thinner pop star is showing her longtime lover, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, she’s serious about becoming a mom by dialing back on her drinking and smoking….

Rihanna indisputably did a great job enjoying her 20s. Is she toning it down because she’s “preparing her body for a baby” (which sounds less sweet and more like the plot of The Host), or because of the sad fact that when your 30s hit, you just can’t really handle that shit anymore? One in the same, probably.

That said, are you ever really too old for a Grammy flask?

Demi Lovato is feeling herself after jiu-jitsu, as she should.

“Posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me,” she wrote. Really, what else can you ask for?

Lovato has been into fitness for some time, and in March hit her boxing trainer in the mouth hard enough to break his tooth through a mouth guard. Do not fuck with Demi.

