Rumors surrounding Lisa Vanderpump’s inevitable departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been swirling around for the better part of a year now, and judging by Tuesday night’s episode, it may soon become a reality. Dorit Kemsley and her husband P.K. confronted LVP and her husband Ken Todd about the ongoing #PuppyGate drama and it did not end well. Dorit told Lisa that she thinks she leaked an unfavorable story about her to the press, which Vanderpump responded with, “I’m sorry, I have to draw a line in the sand. If you believe I gave the story… we don’t have a friendship. I stand by it. What do you want me to do? Do you want me to take a lie detector?” In the interview cut away, she dropped this bomb:

“The fact that Dorit has taken this stance has basically ended the whole bloody thing. Let me just go on with my life. It’s easier talking to Congress than talking to that stupid cow.”

Yikes. Also: “stupid cow”? Come on, LVP. You’re more evolved than that.

This, of course, arrived after Vanderpump and Kyle Richards called off their friendship, so I assuming Lisa’s just taking them out one by one?

For what it’s worth, Richards recently told Us Magazine that if Lisa fully quits the Real Housewives franchise, “if she doesn’t want to do it… then the show must go on, so to speak.”

According to Page Six, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is continuously disappointed by the lack of diversity on the reality television franchise. So am I! Picture her standing in a room with all the other Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants past and present. It would be even more overwhelmingly obvious that the show has a serious problem.

She told Us Weekly that ABC recently filmed a reunion special with her and 13 other Bachelorettes, and “it was sad”:

“It was sad for me to look around the room and [see that] no one else looked like me. It was sad for me to be the sole representation for women of color.”

I assume that means JoJo Fletcher, Season 12's Bachelorette, was not present—she’s half-Iranian and is often whitewashed.

