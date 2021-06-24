Renée Zellweger Is Officially in the HGTV Cinematic Dating Universe

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Remember Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack? The embattled Flip or Flop stars parted ways in 2016, and with good reason, in the form of a domestic dispute involving a gun. In the years since, El Moussa got together with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, while Christina moved on with car show host Ant Anstead. Well, Haack and Anstead’s divorce was finalized just a few days ago, and lookie here! Anstead has reportedly landed at the doorstep of none other than... Renée Zellweger???

TMZ reports that Zellweger and Anstead are apparently dating, per sources who claim to have “direct knowledge” of the “situation.” The outlet points out that they apparently met via the Property Brothers , which is simply disgusting. What control do I have, however, over how these cursed meet-cutes happen. I’m just a hapless passerby.

As the story goes, the pair filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride together—a show with an absolutely bonkers premise about celebrities giving each other car makeovers—and the rest is now history. TMZ elaborates:



We’re told after Ant and Renee filmed their episode she actually returned to the set at some point to drop off some work boots for Ant. It’s unclear when exactly they decided to go out, but our sources say they’re doing exactly that now.

I’m told I say “best of luck” too much, so let’s try something different. \ I hope these two explore every possibility of this relationship together because who knows what might happen, the world might end, so why not, and hey, wouldn’t everyone like to watch a Renee Zellweger HGTV show anyway? Surely there’s a market for that.

