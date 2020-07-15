Recently Fired People to Be Replaced by Tyra Banks

Image : Fernando Leon ( Getty Images )

It sucks to get fired! It sucks, even more, to get fired publicly. In news media, I’ll speak for myself in admitting that I’ve conditioned myself to the perpetual layoff cycle somewhat. You have, too, if you’re going to survive it! But Hollywood people and actor types? Well, they’re sensitive. How can you live to the fullest, knowing that at any moment you might wake up and find Tyra Banks smiling into your camera?



Remember those recently fired people from yesterday? I think their names were like Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews? So sad, really. My heart goes out to them. Anyway, they’re being replaced by Tyra Banks, who’s also taking the mantle of executive producer, according to tweets from the official Dancing With the Stars Twitter account on Wednesday morning:

Considering she’s already a master of illusion and disguise—I mean, did you see the episodes of the Tyra Banks Show where she “goes undercover” as a man and as a stripper?—it seems obvious to me that Banks can easily perform the work of not one, not two, but three whole hosts, should she feel like it. She’s even said so herself in an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday morning:

“Let’s keep this real: It is gonna be so next level. I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join—Andrew Llinares—and talks like this...[Ed. Note: She adopts a British accent here] ‘Tyra, you just don’t know. It’s gonna be next level.’

Later in the interview, she teases: “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, ‘cause it’s gonna be different.” Her signature smizing—smiling with your eyes—“is not going to be required.” Shocking, but her recent seasons of America’s Next Top Model did pass by like some farts in the wind, so maybe she’s just learning and growing!

Elsewhere, Erin Andrews is learning to live with her new reality as a former reality competition dancing show host. Best of luck!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams was arrested on Tuesday at a Louisville, Kentucky protest for Breonna Taylor, who was murdered after midnight on March 13 when Louisville police used a no-knock warrant at the wrong address, broke into her home, and shot her to death.

TMZ reports that protestors gathered Tuesday outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand justice for Taylor. In a statement provided to TMZ, Louisville Police told the outlet that 87 people, including Williams, were arrested “due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.” Interesting how that works, right? The same cops who murdered Breonna Taylor can wantonly arrest anyone who protests as a result. Meanwhile, AG Cameron is too busy posting pictures of his engagement party to notice what’s happening outside. (Or he’s delusional enough to believe he can get away with ignoring it.)

On Instagram, Williams has been a vocal advocate for victims of police brutality. This is also not her first protest since this uprising began. Other RHOA stars like Marlo Hampton have claimed the show needs to “change” to fit the current political unrest. It might be nice, for a change, to watch the Atlanta ladies film through just about anything other than whatever it is Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore are still beefing about. [TMZ]

Speaking of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield tested positive for covid-19.

