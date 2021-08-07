I remember it all very well, looking back. It was a few minutes ago, five or six. I read that Reba McEntire and her boyfriend got COVID in the pages of Page uhhhhhh Six. (Fuck, identical rhyme.) Thankfully, they’d both gotten vaccinated—yep, it was a pair of breakthrough cases. So, they’ll probably be fine, but Reba told her fans to stay home and mask up just in case....s FUCK. Anyway, here’s your one chance, vaccine, don’t let me doooooooown!!!! Here’s your one chance, vaaaa—etc., you get it. Good morning!
- Tinashe says free Britney!!!! [TMZ]
- So does Sharon Stone. [PinkNews]
- I thought I could read, but Jessie J’s apology post to Nicki Minaj has me thinking I’m fully illiterate. What does this say????? [NME]
- Kylie Jenner’s beauty routine takes three and a half hours? Who cares! It’s not like she has a job. [Hollywood Life]
- Oh, thank god. Bob Odenkirk is “doing great” following his recent health scare. [TMZ]
- Ariana Grande held a virtual concert in Fortnite! [Polygon]
- Weird old man still won’t leave Meghan Markle alone. [Us Weekly]
- Equestrian athlete Jessica Springsteen, a.k.a. Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. [CNN]
- “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing,” said Selena Gomez at a recent press event when asked to compare her experience shooting Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building to her Disney Channel days. “I was just a kid, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set.” [Us Weekly]
- Fresh off her Snatch Game impersonation of Dolly Parton (slash should’ve been Snatch Game win), Kylie Sonique Love released a full Dolly fantasy music video for her song, “Do It Like Dolly,” featuring cameos from fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars competitor Ra’Jah O’Hara:
