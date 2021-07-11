Really Not Looking Forward to Watching Influencers Live-Stream Their Space Deaths

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, insane British billionaire Richard Branson saw a 17-year dream come to fruition with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first full-crew flight to “the edge of space,” per NBC News.



T he launch— which barely superseded a similar space-based undertaking by similarly insane American billionaire Jeff Bezos planned for later this month—marks a major step forward for Branson , who hopes to offer commercial flights to near-space as early as 2022, and all for the low, low price of $250,000.

That’s a lot of money, but also not a lot of money if you’re Branson or Bezos? Which is why I think these guys are gonna pay social media influencers to take space flights on their respective airlines’ aircraft.

Think about it: Branson and Bezos would get primo plebian advertising, and s aid influencers would be fools not to take them up on that offer. Just think of the content!!!! B ut also...someone is definitely gonna die dozens of miles above the Earth in the middle of a Live, right ? Grim times ahead, for sure...