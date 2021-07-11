Really Not Looking Forward to Watching Influencers Live-Stream Their Space Deaths

On Sunday, insane British billionaire Richard Branson saw a 17-year dream come to fruition with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first full-crew flight to “the edge of space,” per NBC News.
The launch—which barely superseded a similar space-based undertaking by similarly insane American billionaire Jeff Bezos planned for later this month—marks a major step forward for Branson, who hopes to offer commercial flights to near-space as early as 2022, and all for the low, low price of $250,000.
That’s a lot of money, but also not a lot of money if you’re Branson or Bezos? Which is why I think these guys are gonna pay social media influencers to take space flights on their respective airlines’ aircraft.
Think about it: Branson and Bezos would get primo plebian advertising, and said influencers would be fools not to take them up on that offer. Just think of the content!!!! But also...someone is definitely gonna die dozens of miles above the Earth in the middle of a Live, right? Grim times ahead, for sure...
DISCUSSION
Even if I had the money, I have zero interest in personally going to outer space. Fuck, I haven’t seen most of this world yet. I don’t need to experience the vastlessness of the universe.