Raz-B Is Still Seeking Accountability for B2K Manager Chris Stokes' Alleged Sexual Abuse

Over a decade after coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse, B2K member Raz-B is still seeking accountability from former manager-turned-director Chris Stokes.



“I’m here to vindicate myself because I’m not going to allow for my voice to be silent, nor am I going to allow for my light to be dimmed any longer,” he told Central Ave in a recent interview. “ Y ou’ re not gonna bully me, homie.”

Born De’Mario Monte Thornton, Raz first accused Stokes in 2007, claiming that Stokes had repeatedly touched him when he was as young as 11 years old. He also alleged that Stokes had forced him to shower with other members of the group. Stokes has always denied the allegations, but Raz is not discouraged.

“ When you’re old enough to really understand what you’ve been through, you look back at your life and think, ‘How can I correct the wreckage of my past? ” he said . “ F or me, it’ s about standing up for myself.”

