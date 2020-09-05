Ray Fisher Says DC Films Is Trying to Silence Him After Speaking Out Against Joss Whedon

Two months after coming forward about Joss Whedon’s “abusive” conduct on the set of 2017's Justice League, Ray Fisher is not backing down.
The actor, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film, had previously alleged that the director’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He also said that Whedon—who has a track record of fucked-up allegations to his name, in case you weren’t aware—was “enabled, in many ways, by [former DC Entertainment president] Geoff Johns and [former Warner Bros. Entertainment vice president] Jon Berg.”
Now, Deadline reports that Fisher has accused DC Films president Walter Hamada of trying to prevent him from criticizing Johns any further—even allegedly offering to throw Whedon and Berg “under the bus” if he’d stop talking about Johns.
“After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” Fisher tweeted on Friday. “I will not.”
Warner Bros. denied Fisher’s latest allegations about Hamada attempting to throw Whedon and Berg “under the bus” in a statement released Friday, per Deadline. The studio also claimed that it had hired an independent investigator to look into Fisher’s claims, but alleged that the actor had declined to speak to said investigator.
Really committing to the bit of her inexplicable YouTuber pivot, Brie Larson posted a new video where she reveals a bunch of movies and TV shows she auditioned for but did not get.
Per lovebscott.com, they include:
- Sucker Punch
- Gulliver’s Travels
- Mars Needs Moms
- “Something called Jesus in Cowboy Boots? I gotta check that out.”
- The Sorceror’s Apprentice
- Book of Eli
- “Untitled Nancy Meyers Project…not sure which one that is, but I didn’t get it.”
- Get Him to the Greek
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- Avatar (“What? I didn’t even remember that I auditioned for Avatar!”)
- Jennifer’s Body
- The House on the Left
- “Untitled Wayans Bros. Project… I don’t know what that is, but it didn’t happen for me
- Juno
- Smart House
- Pitch Perfect
- The Big Bang Theory
- Transformers 2 (“[laughing] I forgot I auditioned for that! That was another one where I’m just, like, trying to dress sexy and, like, be sexy, and I’m just like [indecipherable threatened cat groan].”)
“That’s a lot of heartbreak, folks!” the Academy Award winner concludes. “Here I am, still standing.”
Niecy Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video of her wedding to Jessica Betts, per Bossip.
The clip features cameos from Ava DuVernay, Aisha Hinds, and LaLa Milan. Everyone present got tested for covid-19 before the ceremony, Nash was extremely careful to note in the caption.
- On tomorrow night’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey makes plans to meet up with Georgi, though Stacey is very concerned. If you understood that sentence, you may be entitled to damages. [Hollywood Life]
- Following accusations that recently announced Nick Jr. show Made by Maddie might have plagiarized Matthew Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short, Hair Love, Nickelodeon has pulled the series from its fall lineup “as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show.” [Bossip]
- The Princess Bride cast—including Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, and Wallace Shawn—will reunite for a virtual table read next weekend. The event will also serve as a 2020 election fundraiser, with all money raised going towards efforts “to ensure that Trump loses [major swing state] Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.” [TMZ]
- A visibly pregnant Stassi Schroeder showed up in fiancé Beau Clark’s Instagram Story this past week—a rare public appearance following her dismissal from Vanderpump Rules following reports of racist behavior towards former castmate Faith Stowers. [Page Six]
- Katie Holmes might be dating hot New York chef Emilio Vitolo? [People]
- Pamela Anderson might be dating her bodyguard? [Page Six]
- Priyanka won Canada’s Drag Race!!!!!!!!
