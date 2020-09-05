Ray Fisher Says DC Films Is Trying to Silence Him After Speaking Out Against Joss Whedon

Photo : Kevin Winter (L), Rodin Eckenroth (R ( Getty Images )

Two months after coming forward about Joss Whedon’s “abusive” conduct on the set of 2017's Justice League, Ray Fisher is not backing down.



The actor, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film, had previously alleged that the director’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He also said that Whedon— who has a track record of fucked-up allegations to his name, in case you weren’t aware — was “enabled, in many ways, by [former DC Entertainment president] Geoff Johns and [former Warner Bros. Entertainment vice president] Jon Berg. ”

Now, Deadline reports that Fisher has accused DC Films president Walter Hamada of trying to prevent him from criticizing Johns any further—even allegedly offering to throw Whedon and Berg “under the bus” if he’d stop talking about Johns .

“After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” Fisher tweeted on Friday. “I will not. ”

Warner Bros. denied Fisher’s latest allegations about Hamada attempting to throw Whedon and Berg “under the bus” in a statement released Friday , per Deadline. The studio also claimed that it had hired an independent investigator to look in to Fisher’s claims, but alleged that the actor had declined to speak to said investigator.

Really committing to the bit of her inexplicable YouTuber pivot, Brie Larson posted a new video where she reveals a bunch of movies and TV shows she auditioned for but did not get.

Per lovebscott.com, they include:

Sucker Punch

Gulliver’s Travels

Mars Needs Moms

“Something called Jesus in Cowboy Boots? I gotta check that out.”

The Sorceror’s Apprentice

Book of Eli

“Untitled Nancy Meyers Project…not sure which one that is, but I didn’t get it.”

Get Him to the Greek

Iron Man 2

Thor

Avatar (“What? I didn’t even remember that I auditioned for Avatar!”)

Jennifer’s Body

The House on the Left

“Untitled Wayans Bros. Project… I don’t know what that is, but it didn’t happen for me

Juno

Smart House

Pitch Perfect

The Big Bang Theory

Transformers 2 (“[laughing] I forgot I auditioned for that! That was another one where I’m just, like, trying to dress sexy and, like, be sexy, and I’m just like [indecipherable threatened cat groan].”)

“That’s a lot of heartbreak, folks!” the Academy Award winner concludes. “Here I am, still standing.”

Niecy Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video of her wedding to Jessica Betts, per Bossip.

The clip features cameos from Ava DuVernay, Aisha Hinds, and LaLa Milan. E veryone present got tested for covid-19 before the ceremony, Nash was extremely careful to note in the caption.

