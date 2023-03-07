Raquel Leviss Has Reportedly Taken 'Legal Action' Against Fellow Castmates in Wake of #Scandoval

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

We’ve got another Pump-date in the saga known as #Scandoval, folks!



Vanderpump Rules star Raquel “Rachel” Leviss has reportedly taken legal action against her fellow castmates for allegedly circulating an explicit video of her. The recording in question is alleged to be from a FaceTime session with Tom Sandoval, the co-star with whom Leviss has allegedly carried on a “months-long affair.” Per TMZ and Page Six, the recording was not only illegally captured without Leviss’ knowledge or consent, but has recently been shared amongst the Pump Rules ensemble.

Now, Leviss’ attorneys have sent her co-stars a letter demanding they promptly delete the video from their phones and stop disseminating it—even citing a California “nonconsensual pornography” law, per TMZ. The tabloid has also reported that though the letter doesn’t specifically accuse Sandoval of recording the FaceTime, the video apparently shows that he and Leviss were the only two on the call.

In a since-deleted video, co-star Lala Kent directed rage at Leviss, saying her attorneys sent the letter to Kent’s personal email as opposed to that of her legal counsel, venting: “I have a life going on. I have a little baby to take care of. I don’t want to see that in the morning. I don’t want to see that ever.”

The news comes days after TMZ broke the news that Sandoval had cheated on his fellow castmate and partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. When Sandoval began seeing Leviss remains unclear, but it’s speculated that their affair has spanned several months. On Saturday, one day after the liaison became public knowledge, Sandoval was photographed entering Leviss’ apartment. (Reps for Sandoval did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment. A rep once listed in Leviss’ Instagram bio told Jezebel they no longer represent her. )

Though Season 10 had already wrapped by the time #Scandoval broke, Bravo cameras began rolling again on Friday and have already captured a “tense sit-down” between Sandoval and Madix. Fellow cast members James Kennedy and Scheana Shay have also apparently recorded on-camera interviews. Another Sandoval ex, Kirsten Doute, is rumored to be “in talks” to make a return to the series following her 2020 firing, though that remains unconfirmed.

The mess keeps on messing.