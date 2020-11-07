Rachel Maddow Forced to Tap Out of Election Coverage Following Covid Scare

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Back in 2007, I went to go see the Will Smith movie I Am Legend with two friends. One of those friends started popping in and out of the theater to use the bathroom about midway through, eventually telling us that she thought she might have a stomach bug. We took her home so she could continue to puke in the privacy of her mom’s apartment, but I selfishly felt a pang of regret over not getting to see the end of the movie—a regret that I then later regretted once I finally watched I Am Legend in full a few years later only to find out the ending sucked .



Rachel Maddow might be feeling something similar, perhaps! ( It’ s my lede, anything is possible...) After covering the seemingly never-ending 2020 presidential election for days on end, the MSNBC anchor has had to tap out and quarantine right in the final stretch after possibly being exposed to the novel coronavirus, The New York Times reports.

“Everything happens, all at once,” she tweeted on Friday. “I have a close contact test positive for covid—I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quantifying ‘til its safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

Advertisement

Since her announcement , h er home network has called the election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden (as have the Associated Press, CNN, and even fucking Fox News.) Does this mean Maddow will miss her chance to announce the results live on air ? Throw madam a Zoom link or something!

Advertisement

Speaking of the election (did you hear that there’s an election going on), Donald Trump fucking lost lmao. Will the Republican incumbent concede to Biden? Leading political analyst Leslie Jones weighs in!

Advertisement

Here to help us find out who’d win in a fight between Buffy Summers and Prue Halliwell, a question surely posed in at least one fan forum over the past 25 years, are Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty fucking charging at each other in blue bubble suits, per Page Six.

Advertisement

King Von was shot and killed last night. He was 26. [ TMZ

was shot and killed last night. He was 26. [ Alleged rapist and all-around garbage human Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have made light of the Chicago rapper’s death because he’s feuding with King Von’s friend, Lil Durk . Literally the worst person!! [ Page Six

appears to have made light of the Chicago rapper’s death because he’s feuding with King Von’s friend, . Literally the worst person!! [ Just as Nina Bo’nina Brown should’ve been Blac Chyna , Noise Addict should’ve “been the #1 Australian teen grunge act in 1994, not Silverchair ,” at least according to Noise Addict frontman Ben Lee . [ Twitter



should’ve been , should’ve “been the #1 Australian teen grunge act in 1994, not ,” at least according to Noise Addict frontman . [ Malin Åkerman has “toe thumbs”???? [ Us Weekly

