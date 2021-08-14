Rachel Bloom revealed that she recently had breast reduction surgery, Page Six reports.

In the caption of an Instagram post published Friday, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend explains that after she got pregnant, her breasts “grew very quickly from a DD/DDD to a size G.” Their texture and weight changed after breastfeeding, as well, which she says gave her rashes, neck issues, and other kinds of discomfort.

“At the end of it all, it felt like I had a pair of big soft balls weighing down my chest,” Bloom writes. “Like post-shower balls. Really relaxed. You know?”

“ I’m still healing [after the procedure] so we’ll see what happens,” she continues. “ But I already feel more comfortable and relieved.”

Perhaps my favorite part of this news item ( besides Bloom making a decision about her body that would improve her quality of life, obviously) is how she concludes the post: “Lesson/conclusion/stunning revelation from this experience TBD?!” Sometimes you don’t Realize Stuff and Realize Things no matter how hard the personal epiphany industrial complex wants you to , and I think that’s beautiful!

