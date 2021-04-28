Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek Are Cool Again After That Photo Incident

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Rachel Bilson apparently broke friend code in March when she posted an unflattering throw back photo of Rami Malek, a certified hottie no matter what anyone else on this website thinks. The two went to high school together and Bilson pulled out the receipts at the most inopportune moment. Then she made it worse by talking about it and making Malek out to look like a nut job instead of a guy who, like many of us, doesn’t want a bad photo floating around the internet if it can be helped. It seemed for a time that this friendship that no one knew existed was over, because of one bad picture.

But hope springs eternal and Rachel Bilson went on a podcast Tuesday and announced to the world that everything is fine between her and Malek. According to People, Bilson was a guest on Ladygang and told the hosts she and Malek spoke after all of the hoopla about the photo . “He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me,” she said. “ And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”

Let’s all take a page from Bilson and Malek and move on as well, but take with us the very important lesson to be gleaned from this situation: Don’t post bad pictures of someone if you still want to be their friend! [People]

After the success of her first memoir, Gabrielle Union is releasing a follow-up titled You Got Anything Stronger. Union announced the new book on Instagram on Tuesday with the simple yet succinct caption, “I had more s**t to say.” The sequel will pick up where the first left off and will delve into Union’s journey with surrogacy, which gave her and the world the human meme generator Kaavia, the funniest baby to ever baby. There also seems to be a promise that fans will finally find out what all went down during Union’s stint at America’s Got Talent.